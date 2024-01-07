South Dakota lawmakers see alignment with Noem as session begins

South Dakota’s Republican-controlled Legislature convenes Tuesday in Pierre for its annual session, expected to last into early March. Second-term GOP Gov. Kristi Noem gave her budget address in December. She pitched a nearly $7.3 billion budget for fiscal year 2025 and advocated tighter spending to lawmakers, with 4% increases for K-12 education, health care providers and state employees. Republican majority leaders’ priorities are sustainability of long-term care, college affordability, workforce recruitment and new prison construction. Noem also wants to make permanent a temporary, four-year sales tax cut approved in 2023. Democrats’ priorities are advancing teacher pay, child care availability and pre-K education.

