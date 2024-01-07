Winter weather buffets both US coasts; snow spreads across Northeast while Sierra faces heavy snow

BOSTON (AP) — A major winter storm bringing up to a foot of snow and freezing rain to some communities spread across New England, sending residents scurrying to pull out their shovels and snowblowers to clear sidewalks and driveways. Winter storm warnings and watches were in effect throughout the Northeast on Sunday, and icy roads made for hazardous travel as far south as North Carolina. The Northeast snow comes as a Sierra Nevada storm packing heavy snow shut down a stretch of interstate Saturday and briefly knocked out power to tens of thousands in Reno, Nevada. More than 13,000 California electric customers were without power Sunday morning.

