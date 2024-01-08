Heavy wave of Russian missile attacks hit areas throughout Ukraine

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine came under strong Russian missile attacks that struck near the front lines of fighting in the east as well as in central and western parts of the country. The assault early Monday killed one person and injured at least 30. The heaviest toll was in the Dnipropetrovsk region, where a woman died in a missile attack outside the city of Kryvyi Rih and 24 were injured in a strike on the town of Novomoskovsk. At least four missiles hit Kharkiv, the country’s second-largest city, injuring one person, said mayor Ihor Terekhov. Regional governor Oleh Syniehubov also said two people were injured and two more were trapped under rubble after a strike on the village of Zmiiv.

