Boy, 17, charged with killing 4 members of neighbor family in central California

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — A 17-year-old boy has been charged with killing four members of a neighboring family in central California. The teen made his first appearance Thursday in juvenile court to enter the equivalent of a not-guilty plea. Fresno County prosecutors have asked to try him as an adult. That would bring the possibility of a life sentence if he’s convicted. Prosecutors believe the teen killed four members of the Bond family at their Reedley home. Police say three bodies were found Saturday in the home’s backyard and a safe inside had been rifled. The fourth victim was found Tuesday in the detached garage of the teen’s home.

