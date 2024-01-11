Former Canadian political leader Ed Broadbent, a social democracy stalwart, dies at 87

TORONTO (AP) — Ed Broadbent, a social democracy stalwart who helped build up Canada’s leftist New Democratic Party, has died. He was 87. His death was announced Thursday by the Broadbent Institute, the Oattawa-based think tank he founded in 2011 to promote social and economic justice. The institute called Broadbent “a fierce champion for ordinary Canadians.” Many in Canada remember him as a tireless fixture of federal debate in the 1970s and 1980s, going toe-to-toe with four different prime ministers, including Pierre Trudeau and Brian Mulroney.

