Playoff game behind a Peacock paywall is a new frontier in NFL’s embrace of streaming

The quarterback matchup between Miami’s Tua Tagovailoa and Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes isn’t the only major storyline going into their AFC wild card game. Another question is how many fans will pay to watch one of the NFL’s important games of the season being carried on a streaming platform for the first time. Saturday night’s game will be shown on Peacock. While it will be shown on NBC affiliates in Miami and Kansas City, everyone else will have to pay for a Peacock subscription to watch it. And some fans are less than thrilled about the NFL putting a playoff game behind a paywall for the first time.

