The Patriots don’t just need a new coach. They need a quarterback and talent to put around him

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft needs to find himself a new coach for the first time in almost a quarter century. And they need so much more, too. Belichick’s failure to develop a quarterback to replace Tom Brady is the biggest reason for the struggles that led to a 4-13 record this season and the end of the Belichick era in New England. Among the possibilities are former Patriots Mike Vrabel and Jerod Mayo, and former New England coaches Brian Flores and Josh McDaniels. The team also needs a new personnel boss. Kraft said he’s proud of what he accomplished with Belichick over 24 years but it was time to move on.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.