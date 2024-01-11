US Air Force announces end of search and recovery operations for Osprey that crashed off Japan

TOKYO (AP) — The U.S. Air Force has announced the end of its search and salvage operations at the site of a CV-22B Osprey crash that occurred off Japan in late November, expressing regret for not being able to find the last of their eight crew members killed and saying they now move on to finding the cause of the accident. Eight of the Air Force Special Operations Command servicemembers were killed in the Nov. 29 crash off the coast of Yakushima Island in southwestern Japan. U.S. and Japanese military have suspended Osprey flights but the crash has renewed Osprey’s safety questions.

