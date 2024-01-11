Who is Crown Prince Frederik, Denmark’s soon-to-be king?

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — As a teenager, Denmark’s Crown Prince Frederik felt uncomfortable being in the spotlight and wondered whether there was any way he could avoid becoming king. Such doubts have been swept aside as the 55-year-old takes over the crown on Sunday from his mother, Queen Margrethe II. She is breaking with centuries of Danish royal tradition and retiring after a 52-year reign. The crown prince will become King Frederik X. Frederik has a more informal style than his mother but is equally popular in the Scandinavian country. Some Danes feel so comfortable around the crown prince they address him without his royal title.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.