Who is Crown Prince Frederik, Denmark’s soon-to-be king?
By JAN M. OLSEN
Associated Press
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — As a teenager, Denmark’s Crown Prince Frederik felt uncomfortable being in the spotlight and wondered whether there was any way he could avoid becoming king. Such doubts have been swept aside as the 55-year-old takes over the crown on Sunday from his mother, Queen Margrethe II. She is breaking with centuries of Danish royal tradition and retiring after a 52-year reign. The crown prince will become King Frederik X. Frederik has a more informal style than his mother but is equally popular in the Scandinavian country. Some Danes feel so comfortable around the crown prince they address him without his royal title.