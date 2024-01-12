Florida Dollar General reopens months after the racially motivated killing of 3 Black people

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A Dollar General store where three Black people were killed during a racially motivated shooting last summer has reopened in a northeast Florida community where it is among only a few stores selling fresh food to nearby residents. The store reopened on Friday. Memorials dedicated to victims Jerrald Gallion, Anolt “A.J.” Laguerre Jr. and Angela Carr remained outside the New Town Dollar General store in Jacksonville. On Aug. 26, a 21-year-old white man shot Carr in her vehicle in a parking lot before entering the store and killing two others. Sheriff’s officials said his writings indicated he hated Black people. The shooter also killed himself.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.