Italy’s justice minister nixes extradition of priest sought by Argentina in murder-torture cases

ROME (AP) — Italy’s justice minister has rejected Argentina’s bid to extradite an Italian priest sought on charges of murder, kidnapping and torture during the South American country’s last military dictatorship. Minister Carlo Nordio signed off on the decision on Thursday, according to human rights advocates. The advocates said on Friday it would be up to Argentina’s new government to decide if it wants to go to administrative courts to challenge the ruling. The 86-year-old priest lives in a small town in Italy’s Emilia-Romagna region. The Rev. Franco Reverberi holds Italian and Argentine citizenships and had opposed the extradition request.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.