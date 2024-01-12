Lawmakers may look at ditching Louisiana’s ‘unique jungle’ primary system for a partisan one

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — In what would be an overhaul to Louisiana’s unique open “jungle primary” system, which has been used for most of the past 50 years, lawmakers during next week’s special session may consider shifting the state toward a closed primary. Opponents argue the change would result in myriad issues. Proponents say the current system puts Louisiana’s newest congressional delegation members at a disadvantage, as runoffs don’t begin until a month after nearly every other state has settled its seats. Experts say personal gain is a likely factor in the decision, especially under new conservative leadership in Louisiana, as closed primaries are viewed as favoring more ideologically driven candidates over moderates.

