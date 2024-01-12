Los Angeles man pleads not guilty to killing wife and her parents, putting body parts in trash

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Los Angeles man accused of killing his wife and her parents and then stuffing their dismembered body parts into trash bags has pleaded not guilty to murder. Samuel Haskell entered pleas Friday in Los Angeles. Prosecutors say that last November, Haskell killed his wife, Mei Haskell, and her parents at the home they all shared in the Tarzana neighborhood of the San Fernando Valley. Prosecutors say Haskell then dumped their bodies after failing to hire day laborers to take away bags containing their dismembered bodies. Authorities say a duffel bag containing his wife’s torso was found in a dumpster the next day. Her parents’ remains haven’t been found.

