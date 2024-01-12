Los Angeles police Chief Michel Moore announces he is retiring at the end of February

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles police chief has announced he is retiring. Chief Michel Moore made the unexpected announcement Friday. His tenure will end in February. Moore has been chief since 2018. He had been reappointed last year for a second term as chief to begin planning for the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles. The department has faced several controversies during Moore’s time. He has been a police officer for more than four decades. Moore says he and his wife plan to move closer to their out-of-state daughter. The Board of Police Commissioners will appoint an interim police chief.

By STEFANIE DAZIO and MICHAEL R. BLOOD Associated Press

