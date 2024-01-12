‘Oppenheimer,’ ‘Barbie,’ ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ advance with Producers Guild nominations

“Oppenheimer” and “Barbie” will face off at yet another awards ceremony this season, at the Producers Guild Awards where they were among the 10 films nominated for the top prize. The Producers Guild of America announced its nominations for the coveted Darryl F. Zanuck Award, its equivalent of best picture. Nominees overlapped with the five Directors Guild choices, including “Killers of the Flower Moon,” “The Holdovers” and “Poor Things.” The five additional films were “American Fiction,” “Anatomy of a Fall,” “Maestro” and “Past Lives” and “The Zone of Interest.” The award has proven to be perhaps the best indicator for what will win the top honor at the Oscars.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.