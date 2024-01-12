Police in Puerto Rico capture a rhesus macaque monkey chased by a crowd at a public housing complex

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Police in Puerto Rico have captured a rhesus macaque monkey that was being chased by a crowd of people at a public housing complex near the U.S. territory’s north coast. Officer Joel Vidot Soto told The Associated Press on Friday that he found the monkey injured and exhausted in the laundry room at an apartment within the Beautiful View complex in the coastal city of Arecibo. Police shared pictures that showed Vidot cradling the monkey, which had a catchpole around its neck for safety and was clutching the officer’s right hand they emerged from the apartment. Vidot said he took the injured monkey to the detention center of exotic animals run by Puerto Rico’s Department of Natural Resources.

