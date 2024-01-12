Prosecutors urge rejection of ex-cop’s bid to dismiss civil rights conviction in George Floyd murder

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Federal prosecutors have urged a judge to reject former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin’s attempt to overturn his civil rights conviction in the murder of George Floyd. Chauvin filed his motion in November, saying new evidence shows that he didn’t cause Floyd’s death, and alleging ineffective counsel by his defense lawyer. But federal prosecutors urged a judge Friday to deny the request. They pointed out that Chauvin knowingly waived his appeal rights when he pleaded guilty. And they say he failed to show that his attorney’s performance was deficient. Chauvin is recovering after being stabbed by a fellow prison inmate.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.