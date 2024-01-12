Republicans push back on Biden plan to axe federal funds for anti-abortion counseling centers

WASHINGTON (AP) — In a new twist in the abortion access fight, congressional Republicans are trying to block a Biden administration spending rule that they say will cut off millions of dollars to anti-abortion counseling centers. The rule would prohibit states from sending federal funds earmarked for needy Americans to so-called “crisis pregnancy centers,” which counsel against abortions. Millions in federal funding currently flow to the organizations through the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families program, a 1996 block grant program created to give cash assistance to poor children and prevent out-of-wedlock pregnancies. Republicans have introduced legislation to block the Health and Human Services Department from restricting funds for the centers, though it has no chance of becoming law this year.

