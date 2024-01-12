Texas is blocking US border agents from patrols, Biden administration tells Supreme Court

McALLEN, Texas (AP) — The Justice Department is asking the Supreme Court to order Texas to stop blocking Border Patrol agents from a portion of the U.S.-Mexico border where large numbers of migrants have crossed in recent months. The request Friday sets up another showdown between Republican Gov. Greg Abbott and the Biden administration over immigration enforcement. The dispute comes after Texas this week put up fencing to take control of a public park in Eagle Pass. The border city was a popular crossing point for migrants entering from Mexico last year.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.