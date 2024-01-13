4 Ukrainian citizens were among those captured when a helicopter went down in Somalia this week

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Ukraine’s foreign affairs ministry says that four of its citizens were among those captured by al-Qaida-linked extremists in Somalia after their helicopter that was contracted by the United Nations made an emergency landing in territory controlled by the militants earlier this week. Officials say the helicopter was brought down after al-Shabab militants attacked it on Wednesday. One person was killed and the other passengers were abducted. Ukraine’s foreign affairs ministry spokesman said Friday that “our citizens were members of the helicopter crew of the United Nations Mission in Somalia that crashed.” He said the helicopter belongs to a Ukrainian private company that executed a contract for transport on the order of the United Nations.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.