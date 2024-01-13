A huge fire engulfs a warehouse in Russia outside the city of St Petersburg

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian authorities say that a huge fire tore through a large warehouse used by Russia’s largest online retailer south of St. Petersburg. Russia’s Emergency Situations Ministry said the fire covered an area of 70,000 square meters with 50,000 square meters of the warehouse collapsing. No casualties were reported. Russia’s Emergency Situations Ministry said that firefighters had been able to prevent the fire from spreading across the entire area of ​​the warehouse complex and to an electrical substation. It said that the cause of the fire was an electrical wiring fault according to preliminary data.

