Fendi’s gender-busting men’s collection is inspired by Princess Anne, ‘chicest woman in the world’

MILAN (AP) — Silvia Venturini Fendi plucked heirlooms from an aristocratic family hope chest and embellished them with details long released from the feminine realm for a highlands-stomping menswear collection previewed Saturday during Milan Fashion Week. Venturini Fendi said she was inspired by Princess Anne, whom she called “the chicest woman in the world,” capable of “maintaining her femininity while wearing a uniform,” the epitome of masculinity. Generous overcoats, leather wellies and rumpled cloche defined the Fall-Winter 2024-25 outdoorsy silhouette fit for Balmoral.

