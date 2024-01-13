French Foreign Minister visits Kyiv and pledges solidarity as Russia launches attacks

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — France’s new Foreign Minister Stéphane Séjourné arrived in the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, to meet with his counterpart in a sign of support for Ukraine as Russia’s full-scale invasion nears its second anniversary. The minister reiterated on Saturday the French government’s backing of Ukraine “as long as necessary” but did not announce new weapon deliveries. France has been focused on helping defense manufacturers — both at home and in Ukraine – ramp up production so they can supply the embattled country’s long-term armament needs. Also on Saturday, Russia launched a wave of missile and drone attacks against Ukraine. The Ukrainian Air Force said eight missiles were shot down and another 20 attacks were thwarted via electronic warfare.

