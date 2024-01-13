Japan’s Kishida visits quake-hit region as concerns rise about diseases in evacuation centers

TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is visiting the country’s north-central region of Noto for the first time since the deadly Jan. 1 earthquakes to alleviate growing concern about slow relief work and the spread of diseases in evacuation centers. The magnitude 7.6 earthquake left 220 dead and injured hundreds. More than 20,000 people are taking refuge at about 400 makeshift facilities, officials said. To prevent possible health problems at evacuation centers, officials said they would provide the evacuees free temporary accommodation further from their neighborhoods. But many have refused to move out, worried about their communities. The prime minister said Sunday he takes the evacuee’s conditions seriously and promised support.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.