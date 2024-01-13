Louisiana’s special session kicks off Monday. Here’s a look at what may be discussed

Louisiana’s newly inaugurated lawmakers are set to convene for a special session during which they will discuss items that could impact how the state conducts elections. The focus of the session beginning Monday is to redraw Louisiana’s congressional map. Lawmakers also may explore new Supreme Court districts and moving away from the state’s unique “jungle primary” system. Republican Gov. Jeff Landry has carved out 14 items that the Legislature can discuss. He called for the special session only a few hours after taking office. The Associated Press offers a closer look at some of the items up for discussion during the gathering.

