More than 30 Palestinians were reported killed in Israeli airstrikes in the Gaza Strip

RAFAH, Gaza Strip (AP) — Health and rescue officials say more than 30 Palestinians were killed by Israeli airstrikes in the Gaza Strip as concerns grow over a lack of fuel and supplies for overburdened hospitals. Rescue workers searched through the twisted rubble of a home in Gaza City by flashlight after it was hit by an Israeli attack. Footage provided by Gaza’s civil defense authorities showed them carrying a young girl wrapped in blankets with injuries to her face, and at least two other children who appeared dead. A Civil Defense spokesperson says the attack killed at least 20 people in total. With the war in Gaza entering its 100th day on Sunday, the World Health Organization says only 15 of Gaza’s 36 hospitals are still partially functional.

By NAJIB JOBAIN, DAVID RISING and SAMY MAGDY Associated Press

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.