Pakistan effectively shuts the key crossing into Afghanistan to truck drivers

ISLAMABAD (AP) — The Taliban says Pakistan has effectively closed a key northwestern border crossing with Afghanistan to truck drivers. Pakistani authorities began requesting passports and visas from Afghan drivers, according to a Taliban official. Truckers have for years been able to pass the border without documents so they generally do not possess them. Pakistan is concerned about the presence in Afghanistan of the Pakistani Taliban, which is a close ally of the Afghan Taliban. It says many Pakistani Taliban leaders and fighters have found sanctuary in Afghanistan and have been emboldened to carry out attacks on security forces in Pakistan.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.