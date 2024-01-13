Palestinian soccer team set for its first test at Asian Cup against three-time champion Iran

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The Palestinian soccer team will get its first test at the Asian Cup with its preparations having been made harder by no domestic soccer and limited opportunities to play competitive matches. It faces three-time champion Iran on Sunday in its opening game of the tournament, the same day as the Israel-Hamas war reaches the 100-day mark. Team captain Musab Battat says “we want to put in good performances and get good results for our fans.” The United Arab Emirates and Hong Kong are also in Group C.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.