South Africa’s ruling party marks its 112th anniversary ahead of a tough election year

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South Africa’s ruling African National Congress party will celebrate Saturday the 112th anniversary of its establishment ahead of national elections, expected to be the toughest since it came to power in 1994. Thousands of supporters are expected to convene at Mbombela Stadium in the Mpumalanga province where President Cyril Ramaphosa will deliver his annual address. The ANC is the party of South Africa’s first democratically-elected president and anti-apartheid leader Nelson Mandela. It has been facing widespread criticism for failing to deliver basic services to millions of the country’s poor Black majority amid deteriorating economic conditions. Some election polls have suggested that the party may struggle to gain more than 50% of the electoral vote.

