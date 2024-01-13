Texas congressman says migrants drowned near area where US Border Patrol had access restricted

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (AP) — A Texas congressman says three migrants, including two children, drowned while trying to reach the U.S. near the border city of Eagle Pass. U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar, a Texas Democrat, accused the state Saturday of failing to act amid escalating tensions between Texas and the U.S. government over immigration enforcement. The Justice Department this week told the Supreme Court that Texas had taken control of an area known as Shelby Park and were not letting U.S. Border Patrol agents enter. A spokesperson for Gov. Greg Abbott referred questions to the Texas Military Department, which did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

