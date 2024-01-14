Democrats target GOP strongholds Texas and Florida with Senate majority on the line

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats hoping to hold their slim Senate majority after November are looking for wins in two unlikely places that could neutralize potential setbacks elsewhere, Florida and Texas. West Virginia Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin isn’t seeking reelection and his seat is likely to flip Republican. That leaves Democrats looking to retain their 51-49 Senate advantage with a narrow margin. They first have to successfully defend their other 22 seats, including party incumbents and independent senators who caucus with them. They say their best pickup chances lie in Texas, America’s largest reliably red state, and Florida, which has moved to the right in recent years.

By WILL WEISSERT Associated Press

