Fire from Lebanon kills 2 Israeli civilians as the Israel-Hamas war rages for 100th day

JERUSALEM (AP) — Two civilians have been killed in northern Israel after an anti-tank missile fired from Lebanon hit their home in a town near the border. The bloodshed comes a day after Israel said it foiled an infiltration attempt from Lebanon and raises new concerns of a second conflict against the backdrop of the Israel-Hamas war. Sunday marked the 100th day of a conflict between Israel and Hamas that has killed nearly 24,000 Palestinians, devastated vast swaths of Gaza, driven around 85% of its 2.3 million residents from their homes and pushed a quarter of the population into starvation.

By MELANIE LIDMAN, SAMY MAGDY and KAREEM CHEHAYEB Associated Press

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.