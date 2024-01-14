Guatemala is expectant as the new president is set to take office after months of legal battles

GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — Guatemalan President-elect Bernardo Arévalo is scheduled to be sworn into office Sunday afternoon. But just like almost every day since his resounding Aug. 20 election victory, the inauguration will be tinged with doubts and tensions. The still-serving Attorney General, Consuelo Porras, has tried every legal trick in the book to put him on trial or in jail before he takes office. And Arévalo’s Seed Movement party will not have a majority in Congress, or even have formal recognition there. It’s not clear if the leaders of Congress — who oppose Arévalo — will even turn up for the inauguration, which could introduce legal doubts because they are supposed to attend.

