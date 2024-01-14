India’s main opposition party begins a cross-country march ahead of a crucial national vote

NEW DELHI (AP) — Thousands of members of India’s main opposition Congress party and its supporters have begun a 2-month cross-country march ahead of a crucial national vote this year. The march is led by Rahul Gandhi, scion of the influential Gandhi family. India is expected to vote in a national election in April or May, and the opposition is scrambling to put up a fight against Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party. Modi and his party remain popular after nearly a decade in power and many surveys suggest he will win a third consecutive term this year.

