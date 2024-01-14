Iowa caucuses: What to watch as voters weigh in on the Republican campaign’s first contest of 2024

Monday marks the official start to the Republican presidential nominating contest with the Iowa caucuses. Iowa has been relatively quiet this cycle compared to years past. That’s because Donald Trump is dominating the contest. That makes one of the things to watch Monday who comes in second — Ron DeSantis or Nikki Haley? Will the arctic weather change the turnout and results? Will the election paranoia that Trump sewed among his electorate after his 2020 loss affect the caucus? Will novice candidate Vivek Ramaswamy make a mark?

