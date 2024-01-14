Judge says Trump can wait a week to testify at sex abuse victim’s defamation trial

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York federal judge says former President Donald Trump can wait a week to testify at a defamation trial where he could face millions of dollars in damages after a jury concluded that he sexually abused a columnist in the 1990s. Judge Lewis A. Kaplan said Sunday that Trump’s attorneys notified him Friday that Trump planned to attend the trial, which starts Tuesday. He denied their request to delay the trial a week while Trump attends his mother-in-law’s funeral Thursday. He said that if the trial is otherwise finished by Thursday, he’ll allow Trump to testify the following Monday.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.