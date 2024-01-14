Maldives leader demands removal of Indian military from the archipelago by mid-March amid spat
By MOHAMED SHARUHAN
Associated Press
MALE, Maldives (AP) — Maldives’ President Mohamed Muizzu wants the Indian military personnel stationed in his archipelago nation withdrawn by March 15. That’s according to an official with his office Sunday. The move comes a day after Muizzu returned from China, India’s regional rival, and made comments critical of India. His comments were an apparent response to efforts in India to boycott Maldives tourism after three Maldives deputy ministers made derogatory posts on social media against Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The dispute began when Modi posted pictures on X, formerly known as Twitter, of himself snorkeling in Lakshadweep, an Indian archipelago that his government believes has untapped potential for tourism.