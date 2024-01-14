‘Mean Girls’ takes 1st place at the box office. So fetch.

Winter storms and cinema closures in North America didn’t dampen the opening weekend for “Mean Girls.” The Paramount release was adapted from the Broadway musical and the 2004 Tiny Fey movie. Fey returned to write and co-star in the new film. According to studio estimates Sunday, it earned $28 million in its first three days in theaters. It was one of several new releases, including the Jason Statham action pic “The Beekeeeper,” and the biblical satire “The Book of Clarence.” “The Beekeeper” took second place with $16.8 million. Moviegoers also had a slew of awards contenders to choose from and Disney and Pixar’s 2020 film “Soul.”

