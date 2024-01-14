Record high tide in Maine washes away 3 historic fishing shacks

MEREDITH, N.H. (AP) — A record high tide in Maine washed away three historic fishing shacks that had stood since the 1800s and formed the backdrop of countless photographs. Resident Michelle Erskine told The Associated Press that she was visiting fisherman’s point at Willard Beach in South Portland on Saturday when she captured video footage of the last two wooden shacks sliding into the ocean. Erskine said her son had his senior photos taken at the shacks and many wedding parties had visited them. The shacks predate the city’s incorporation after they were first built along the shore and then moved to their current location in the 1880s.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.