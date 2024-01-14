Trump’s campaign banks on its loyal supporters to turn out and caucus in Iowa despite frigid weather

URBANDALE, Iowa (AP) — Donald Trump’s campaign is banking on his loyal supporters to turn out for Monday night’s Iowa caucuses. The campaign believes supporters who have stood in lengthy lines for his rallies won’t mind going out in what will be the coldest caucus night in modern history, with temperatures forecast to plunge to minus 10 degrees Fahrenheit. Much of the recent focus has been on the race for second place and whether Nikki Haley will finish ahead of Ron DeSantis. Trump’s campaign is hoping for the kind of blowout that will blunt his rivals’ momentum as he tries to pivot to the general election.

