Trump’s supporters stand for hours in the cold to see him in Iowa a day before the GOP caucuses

INDIANOLA, Iowa (AP) — All the major candidates for the Republican presidential nomination are campaigning in Iowa as they appeal to support to turn out for the caucuses despite the frigid weather. Below-zero temperatures and the remnants of a weekend blizzard are threatening to once again disrupting their campaign plans on Sunday. The goal now is to shore up support and seal the deal with Iowans who remain persuadable before Monday’s caucuses. Nikki Haley canceled an appearance in eastern Iowa because of road conditions. In Indianola, dozens of people braved the weather and stood in line outside before a Trump appearance at Simpson College.

By THOMAS BEAUMONT, HANNAH FINGERHUT and JONATHAN J. COOPER Associated Press

