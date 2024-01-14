US delegation praises Taiwan’s democracy after pro-independence presidential candidate wins election

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Retired U.S. officials have met with Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen and praised the island’s democratic process that produced a new president-elect and legislature over the weekend in defiance of China’s claim of sovereignty over Taiwan and threat to annex it by military force. Former national security advisor Stephen Hadley said Monday that “Taiwan’s democracy has set a shining example for the world” and that America’s commitment to Taiwan is “rock solid.” Taiwan on Saturday elected current Vice President Lai Ching-te as the new head of government, a move likely to prompt China to maintain its military, diplomatic and economic threats against the island.

