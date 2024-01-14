Volcano erupts in southwestern Iceland, send lava flowing toward nearby settlement

LONDON (AP) — A volcano has erupted in southwestern Iceland, sending semi-molten rock spewing toward a nearby settlement for the second time in less than a month. Iceland’s Icelandic Meteorological Office says the eruption Sunday came after a swarm of earthquakes near the town of Grindavik. The community was evacuated overnight, Iceland’s RUV television reported.“We’re basically just looking at the fact that there’s lava flowing on both sides of the defensive wall,″ says Kristín Jónsdóttir from the Icelandic Meteorological Office told Iceland’s RUV television. “There is a volcanic fissure that has opened up inside it. Lava is flowing a few hundred meters north of the town, this is 400 to 500 meters. Lava flows towards Grindavík.”

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.