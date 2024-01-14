With snow still falling, Bills call on fans to help dig out stadium for playoff game vs. Steelers

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — With snow falling at a rate of 2 inches per hour, a group of about 85 people tried to dig out the Buffalo Bills’ stadium in Orchard Park, New York, on Sunday. The Bills’ playoff game against the Pittsburgh Steelers was postponed to Monday because of a lake-effect storm that was expected to drop 1 to 3 feet of snow in the area. The Bills paid snow shovelers $20 an hour, but one person who participated, Logan Eschrich, says the work at Highmark Stadium was nearly impossible. The storm was expected to taper off Sunday night, allowing time to clear roads and prepare the stadium for the game.

