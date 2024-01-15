A surgeon general report once cleared the air about smoking. Is it time for one on vaping?

NEW YORK (AP) — Sixty years ago, the U.S. surgeon general released a report that settled a longstanding public debate about the dangers of cigarettes and led to huge changes in smoking in America. Is it time for a similar report on vaping? Just as there were questions in January 1964 about how the health effects of combustible cigarettes, there’s persisting uncertainty today about the dangers of electronic cigarettes. Some experts say a clarifying report is needed.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.