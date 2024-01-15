Africa’s biggest oil refinery begins production in Nigeria with the aim of reducing need for imports

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Africa’s biggest oil refinery has begun production in Nigeria after a yearslong wait. The $19 billion Dangote Petroleum Refinery facility has a capacity to produce 650,000 barrels a day and has started to produce diesel and aviation fuel, the company reported Saturday. Nigeria is one of Africa’s top oil producers but imports refined petroleum products for its own use. Most of its state-run refineries operate far below capacity because of the poor maintenance. Analysts said Monday that the privately owned refinery could boost capacity in a region heavily reliant on imported petroleum products.

