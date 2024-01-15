AP VoteCast: Iowa caucusgoers want big changes, see immigration as more important than the economy
By JOSH BOAK and LINLEY SANDERS
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — Iowa Republicans are headed to their state’s caucuses on Monday with a greater desire to focus on immigration than address the health of the U.S. economy. It’s a possible sign that cultural battles might be eclipsing pocketbook issues as a motivator. The finding comes from AP VoteCast, in a survey of more than 1,500 voters who are set to attend the leadoff caucuses across Iowa on Monday night. Many in the survey are expressing skepticism about the government’s legal system and the integrity of U.S. elections. The survey is conducted by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.