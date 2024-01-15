Australia celebrates Australian-born Mary Donaldson’s ascension to queen of Denmark

SYDNEY (AP) — Australian-born Mary Donaldson’s unlikely journey from Tasmania to queen of Denmark is being celebrated across her homeland. She became the world’s first Australian-born queen when her husband, Crown Prince Frederik, was proclaimed king of Denmark on Sunday. Celebrations took place in several Australian towns and cities, including her hometown of Hobart, Melbourne and Sydney, where the modern-day fairytale began when the couple first met during the 2000 Olympics. Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese described Queen Mary’s ascension as a “great day” and said she brought pride to all Australians.

