Bernardo Arévalo faces obstacles as Guatemala’s new president to deliver on promised change
GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — Bernardo Arévalo has been sworn in as Guatemala’s new president. Many doubted they would ever see the day. Powerful interests aligned against his anti-corruption campaign and authorities threw various legal challenges at him and his party. Arévalo is now president but those disputes will continue. And with little support in Congress he will be hard-pressed to deliver the deep changes in Guatemalan government and society that fueled his support and a surprise electoral victory. He’s considered a political moderate with a background in conflict resolution. Those are skills that should serve him well in Guatemala’s current polarization.