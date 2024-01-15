Columns of tractors gather in Berlin for the climax of a week of protests by farmers

BERLIN (AP) — Columns of tractors are rolling into Berlin as farmers gather for the climax of a week of demonstrations against a plan to scrap tax breaks on the diesel they use. The protest has tapped into wider discontent with Germany’s government. Police said late Sunday evening that the space set aside for vehicles in front of the Brandenburg Gate, where Monday’s demonstration was being held, was already full. Over the past week, farmers have blocked highway entrances and slowed down traffic across Germany with their protests, intent on pushing Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s government to abandon the planned cuts entirely. They’re not satisfied with concessions the government has already made.

